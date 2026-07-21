Doing what Lionel Messi avoided!.. Emiliano Martinez stirs controversy over his future and confirms: "The pain cannot be described"

Emiliano Martinez is seriously weighing up an end to his Argentina career. The veteran goalkeeper delivered the message after defeat in the 2026 World Cup final, hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"The truth is that the pain is difficult to describe," Martinez said. "There is a lot to think about, how to move forward, and whether the time has come to step aside."

Everyone expected those words to come from Lionel Messi after the final. Yet "La Pulga", now 39, said nothing about his future at all. It is the 33-year-old Martinez who is mulling over international retirement instead.