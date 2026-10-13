Diego Simeone reveals blunt message to Canadian star Jonathan David despite flying start at Atletico Madrid

Despite the striker’s productive start in La Liga, Simeone was quick to reference the forward's underwhelming stint in Italy as a cautionary tale of what he did not want to see in Madrid. The core of Simeone's assessment focused on David's ability to replicate the dynamism he showed in France. The manager admitted that the scouting department had spent significant time analyzing the forward’s contrasting fortunes across different leagues. By studying his performance peaks at Lille alongside his struggles at Juve, the coaching staff identified exactly which attributes they needed to revive to make the transfer a success.

"We saw a lot of him at Juventus and Lille. When he arrived, we told him: we don't want the Juventus player, but the one who played in France and managed to reach a team like Juventus. We want that, and we'll work together to help you find that truly important player," Simeone revealed.