Diego Forlan appointed Uruguay interim head coach as La Celeste move on from Marcelo Bielsa after World Cup disaster

Forlan has stepped in as Uruguay’s interim head coach following Bielsa’s departure on the back of a dismal World Cup campaign. The 47-year-old former striker will combine the role with his current duties leading the nation's under-20 side ahead of upcoming qualifiers. He is set to guide La Celeste through a series of autumn friendlies while the federation searches for a permanent successor, who is expected to take charge by late 2026 or early 2027.



