'Kylian is well' - Mbappe not harmed by racist comments from Paraguayan politician as Didier Deschamps defends star forward

Despite the storm surrounding the racist comments made by Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla, Deschamps has insisted that his star forward is in the right frame of mind. The France boss was adamant that the off-field distractions have not permeated the camp or affected his captain's preparation for their upcoming clash at Foxborough Stadium.

Speaking to the media about the forward's condition, Deschamps stated: "Kylian is in a good place mentally. He's ready for tomorrow." The coach emphasised that the collective strength of the squad is helping players navigate the pressures of the tournament, especially as they prepare for a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final against the Atlas Lions.