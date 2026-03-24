Did Lionel Messi make Barcelona transfer decisions? Ex-club president Josep Maria Bartomeu sets record straight

However, Bartomeu has moved to dismantle these claims, insisting that the relationship between player and club was purely professional. He clarified that while Messi was the focal point of the team's on-field success, his involvement stopped at the touchline, leaving the board and sporting directors to handle the club's administrative and recruitment hurdles.

"Everyone talks about Leo’s power when he was at Barca, but Messi didn’t decide on signings or coaches; he had no privileges. Outside of the sporting side, he never made any decisions," Bartomeu told Catalunya Radio.

Reflecting on the 2020 standoff where Messi attempted to leave via a legal notice, the former president explained his firm stance. "In August 2020, when Messi asked to leave, I told him no because he’s our most important asset and one of our main sources of income," Bartomeu added. "I couldn’t give him a free transfer, and besides, he had a contract. I think he understood, and that’s why he stayed. He thought there would be a new board in a few months that would renew his contract. His surprise came when the time came to renew and they fired him."