Getty Images Sport
Did Harry Kane dive? England denied penalty after striker goes down in the box as Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney disagree on referee's decision
Penalty controversy erupts before half-time
The controversy occurred just before half-time with England trailing 1-0 to DR Congo. After surviving a huge scare when Yoane Wissa hit the post, England rushed up the other end.
Kane went down inside the penalty area following contact with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. Despite furious appeals from the England players and boos from the travelling supporters, the referee refused to award a spot-kick, indicating that Kane had dived.
VAR reviewed the incident but chose not to overturn the on-field decision, though no yellow card was issued for simulation. This left the team and their fans extremely frustrated as they headed into the break.
- Getty Images Sport
Pundits slam penalty decision
Former England internationals were quick to condemn the refereeing decision. Speaking on BBC One, Alan Shearer insisted a foul had taken place.
"There is contact, there is no doubt. For me that is a penalty. Kane may have made the most of it but the keeper has come out and his hands are there. If he is going to come rushing out like that with his hands as a forward you have every right to make connection and go down," Shearer argued.
Paul Robinson echoed these sentiments on BBC Radio 5 Live, stating: "Wow. They have got that wrong. They have got that so wrong. That's not just me being patriotic, that is a penalty. The contact is there."
Ex-England and Manchester United star Rooney took a different view, however, saying: "I'm all for the forwards, but I think Harry Kane trips himself a bit and jumps into the goalkeeper a little bit... I think it looks like he has dived into him, so it probably isn't a penalty."
Fans divided over Kane dive claims
Social media instantly lit up with divided opinions regarding the incident. Many fans felt England were robbed, with one user on X stating: "That’s a penalty every day of the week. They are denying Kane and the England team. How is that not given?"
Another frustrated supporter added: "The announcers. The former official in studio. The crowd. Essentially everyone with a brain on earth knows this is a penalty on Kane. This is such a joke but can’t really be shocked at this point with VAR."
However, others praised the referee. One fan wrote: "Absolute great call from the referee not to give the penalty Harry Kane with a dive at the end of the box for England again DR Congo."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for England?
England have plenty of work to do as they look to turn the 1-0 deficit around in the second half. They must channel their frustrations and maintain the attacking intensity shown just before the break. With players like Jude Bellingham and Noni Madueke looking dangerous, Thomas Tuchel will hope his side can find a crucial breakthrough to secure a positive result against a resilient DR Congo side.