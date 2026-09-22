Dick Advocaat backs 'excellent' Xavi Hernandez to succeed with Netherlands after taking over from Ronald Koeman

The current Curacao manager, who enjoyed three separate spells in charge of the Netherlands, openly welcomed the appointment as a positive step for the country's footballing future. Speaking to national broadcaster NOS, Advocaat insisted that the new head coach's commanding presence will resonate immediately throughout the dressing room.

Assessing the Spaniard's pedigree and tactical credentials, Advocaat declared: "He was an excellent footballer and I think he is also a very good coach."

Highlighting the psychological impact the former Barcelona midfielder will bring to the international squad, the veteran coach added: "Someone with his presence, what he achieved as a footballer, that makes an impression on players."