ZUMA Press Wire
'We’re on the right path!' – Desire Doue reveals Zinedine Zidane dressing room message
Olise brilliance cancelled out as France draw with Italy
France forward Michael Olise provided a moment of individual quality to put Les Bleus ahead during their 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against Italy in Paris. The Bayern Munich winger curled a sumptuous strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma ten minutes into the second half to break the deadlock.
However, Alessandro Bastoni's 68th-minute equalizer denied Zinedine Zidane's side victory in front of a sold-out Stade de France.
Les Bleus featured fresh attacking talent, including Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue.
- Flash Press Agency
Doue reveals Zidane's encouraging post-match dressing room words
Speaking to reporters after the match, Doue expressed disappointment at failing to claim three points in front of home supporters. However, the 21-year-old winger revealed that Zidane reassured the squad in the dressing room that their tactical application remains correct.
Doue stressed that the players are fully committed to implementing the head coach's philosophy.
"Of course, we’re a little disappointed with the result," Doue told TF1. "We really wanted to win this evening here at the Stade de France in front of our fans. We won’t throw the positives away though. We applied the instructions from the coach in many aspects. We’re on the right path, as he said in the dressing room."
Young French attack demonstrates tactical growth despite draw
France dominated territorial possession with 65 per cent of the ball, repeatedly probing Italy's low defensive block. Olise and Doue caused consistent problems on the flanks, executing Zidane's high-intensity pressing scheme.
Despite Dayot Upamecano's late red card, France maintained their composure to preserve their eight-match unbeaten Nations League group record.
Doue emphasized that collective progress matters most during this rebuilding phase.
- Getty Images Sport
Les Bleus focus on immediate redemption in Monday's Paris clash
Doue and Olise turn their attention to Monday's second home fixture at the Stade de France as France seek their first win of the international window. The young attackers aim to translate positive play into maximum points.
Italy depart Paris satisfied with their defensive effort.
France look to deliver a statement victory on Monday.
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