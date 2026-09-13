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'Have our backs, not on our backs!' – How Derek McInnes plans to weaponise 50,000 Rangers fans against Celtic
McInnes prepares for managerial derby debut
Derek McInnes faces the biggest match of his early Rangers tenure as the Light Blues host fierce rivals Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Sunday. Club legend Graeme Souness labelled the first Old Firm clash of the campaign a vital chance to lay down a marker.
After starting the season with a draw at Dundee United and a loss to Hibernian, Rangers have turned their domestic form around with four consecutive Premiership victories.
Having also crashed out of Conference League qualifying to Czech outfit Jablonec on penalties, securing a domestic semi-final place remains paramount.
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Manager urges 50,000 fans to create hostile atmosphere
Speaking ahead of his first derby in the Ibrox dugout, McInnes emphasized the importance of total unity between the team and the supporters. Following an SPFL decision after past crowd unrest, no Celtic fans will be present in the stadium.
McInnes urged the 50,000 home fans to stay patient and vocally back the squad through difficult moments.
"I think we've got to bring the crowd with us," McInnes explained. "You're not going to play Celtic and dominate for 90 minutes. It's important that we tap into having that 50,000 behind us, support them, have their backs, and really make it as tough for Celtic as possible."
Home fortress record offers confidence
Rangers hold a solid record at this stage of the competition, having only failed to reach the League Cup semi-finals once over the past decade. Furthermore, Celtic have never won a League Cup knockout tie at Govan, with their last tournament win at Ibrox coming in the 1973 group stage.
McInnes holds a modest head-to-head record against Celtic across his managerial career, winning ten of his 61 encounters.
However, the complete absence of visiting supporters gives the hosts an unprecedented psychological advantage.
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Light Blues aim for crucial semi-final spot
A victory on Sunday would deliver a massive statement for McInnes and signal a clear shift in domestic momentum. With lingering frustration surrounding their European exit, beating Celtic offers immediate redemption for the squad.
The Light Blues aim to harness the partisan crowd from the opening whistle to dictate the tempo.
A place at Hampden Park awaits the winner as Rangers seek to end Celtic's recent dominance in this cup fixture.
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