‘I almost died twice’ - Former Premier League star reveals terrifying allergy ordeal

Undav has shared a shocking personal revelation regarding his health, admitting that he has come dangerously close to death due to a severe food allergy. The 30-year-old forward, who enjoyed a stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion before returning to the Bundesliga, explained that seafood has proven to be a life-threatening hazard for him throughout his adult life.

Speaking during a recent podcast appearance, as reported by The Sun, the Germany international was asked about his culinary preferences and whether he enjoyed sushi. Undav was quick to clarify that while he enjoys certain varieties, he has to be incredibly cautious. 'Yes, but only with salmon or vegetarian. Because I can’t eat shrimp. I’ve had an allergic reaction twice; I almost died both times.'