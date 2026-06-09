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Why Declan Rice is ‘sceptical’ about one area of Kobbie Mainoo’s game - with Man Utd youngster hoping to join Arsenal title winner in England’s World Cup midfield
Doubts over off-the-ball productivity
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is planning to revamp his midfield ahead of his first full season in charge, but Mainoo still has areas to improve before convincing his international colleagues.
According to The Sun, Rice is believed to be "sceptical" about Mainoo's productivity off the ball. While the 21-year-old has embraced deeper defensive responsibilities under Carrick and emerged as a vital attacking asset, his occasional defensive lapses remain a talking point. Carrick, however, considers the youngster's gritty, defensive-minded performance during a 1-0 victory against Chelsea in April to be his standout display of the campaign, despite United registering only one shot on target.
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Emulating the Paris Saint-Germain model
To elevate Mainoo's game and the team's overall dominance, Carrick is looking towards the continent for inspiration. United have identified Paris Saint-Germain's recent Champions League-winning midfield trio of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves as the ultimate benchmark. While the French giants operate in a 4-3-3 system, Carrick intends to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, deploying captain Bruno Fernandes as the primary playmaker behind the striker. The tactical tweak is designed to encourage Mainoo to attack the spaces behind opposition defences more frequently. Having scored just one goal last season, the prospect is being tasked with evolving into a more rounded, dynamic midfield presence.
Splashing the cash on Ederson
To facilitate this tactical evolution, the Red Devils have already agreed a £38 million ($51m) deal to sign Brazilian enforcer Ederson from Atalanta. The holding midfielder is expected to provide the necessary defensive cover, granting Mainoo the freedom to roam further forward without exposing the backline. United have also secured Mainoo's long-term future by tying him down to a new five-year contract. The midfield restructuring will not stop there, as the club are prepared to enter the market for another signing, potentially adding a third if Manuel Ugarte departs. Furthermore, veteran Casemiro will officially leave when his contract expires this month.
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What next for Mainoo and United?
With Ederson arriving to anchor the midfield, Mainoo will be expected to drastically improve his attacking output and off-the-ball work rate. The youngster must quickly address Rice's concerns if he wants to cement his place in England's starting XI for the upcoming World Cup. United will now focus on finalising their pre-season preparations before launching their domestic and European campaigns.