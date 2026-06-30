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Declan Rice won’t offer penalty-taking advice to Harry Kane but has complete confidence in England stars if World Cup clash goes to a shootout
England prepare for shootout scenarios
Tuchel and the FA staff are aware that in the knockout stages of a World Cup, with an extra round, England are likely to face at least one penalty shootout. They play DR Congo in the round of 32.
Under previous head coach Gareth Southgate, the national team won three of the four penalty shootouts they competed in. They beat Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, and defeated Switzerland twice, but lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
Tuchel has selected Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney partly because he is a penalty specialist. The squad also boasts other expert takers such as Anthony Gordon and captain Harry Kane.
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Arsenal midfielder details his penalty process
Kane remains the designated penalty taker, but Rice recently converted a spot-kick for Arsenal in their recent shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. “I've never been the strongest penalty-taker, but I feel like over time, my penalty in the Champions League final, I've never been so confident for a penalty,” said Rice.
Reflecting on his process against the goalkeeper in Budapest, he explained the mental battle from the spot. “I don't know what it was, I just have my process, I knew where I was going to go. I studied the keeper on where he thought I would have been, because my last couple of pens have been the other side. It was all about that mind games going on.”
Overcoming past nerves to back teammates
The midfielder admitted he previously struggled with anxiety during matches but has now found total composure. “I felt really calm. I've been nervous with penalties before. We played [Crystal] Palace earlier in the season, I was so nervous to take the pen. I scored. But I didn't feel as nervous when I did in that final.” When assessing his international team-mates, his belief is absolute. “I look at this group now. I don't think there's a better crop of penalty takers that England have probably ever had to honest with you.” Rice added: “I look at Harry, I look at Ivan, I look at Marcus [Rashford], look at Anthony Gordon, [Bukayo] Saka, I can take one, Jude [Bellingham can].
“I can't go up to Kane and tell him about pens, because he is the best penalty taker. Everyone's mentality, we don’t have to say anything, it’s just relentless. Let’s hope the keepers can save a few.”
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What comes next for the Three Lions?
England must now focus entirely on defeating DR Congo tomorrow to secure their place in the last 16. Tuchel will use the final training sessions to finalise his tactical plans and ensure his designated penalty takers are ready. If the tie remains unresolved after extra time, the squad clearly possesses the mental fortitude and technical ability to triumph in a decisive shootout.