‘No-brainer’ - Declan Rice told he will not be next England captain as former Three Lions star picks alternative successor to Harry Kane

The sentiment is shared by Harlee Dean, who captained the youngster during his breakthrough season at Birmingham City. Dean believes his natural authority makes him the obvious successor.

He explained: "He's playing chest out, he's not hiding from anything. I don't even think he would probably be [too hung up on becoming captain] - as much of an honour as it is to be captain of England. I imagine he's [like]: ‘If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't.’ It might be part of his plan, but I think he'll just continue to be the one that everyone looks to in that team regardless. He's dragging them along with him. He's making people around him better, I think. So you would say that maybe two, three years down the line, whenever Harry Kane decides to call it a day, it would naturally go to Jude, in my opinion.”