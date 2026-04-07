David Raya showed he's 'the best in the world' as Kai Havertz hails 'underrated' Arsenal goalkeeper after late Sporting CP win

Arsenal match-winner Havertz was full of praise for goalkeeper Raya following the Gunners' 1-0 victory over Sporting CP.

While Havertz took the headlines for his stoppage-time strike, he was quick to point out that the result was built on the foundations laid by the Spanish shot-stopper between the sticks.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the whistle, Havertz did not hold back in his assessment of Raya's talent, saying: "Unbelievable. I think still underestimated in the world of football but for me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world. He's outstanding, he's saved us so many times and we're very glad to have him."







