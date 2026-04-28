‘The expectations are very high’ - Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina eyes one last World Cup run with Colombia

He arrived in North London at a strange time. The Gunners were starting to run out of steam under Arsene Wenger. Arsenal weren’t spending enough to keep up, and even if the football was good, Premier League glory was never quite realistic. It was a curious time for goalkeepers in general, too.

There has been a bit of revisionism as to how the position changed over the years. Shot-stoppers did not all wake up one day and be instructed to be experts with their feet. But there was certainly an evolution of place taking shape when Ospina arrived in England - one he was charged with adapting to.

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness all the transitions across different generations. Today, our position has taken on a much more significant role, largely because we are now expected to be far more involved with our feet - something that wasn't nearly as necessary in the past,” he said.

Does he like it? Well, it’s just part of the game. This thing changes over time. And now pushing 40, Ospina knows that tactical shifts and positional tweaks are simply inevitable.

“Possessing technical proficiency is crucial, as it allows us to initiate attacking sequences right from the back. The goalkeeper has truly become an integral part of the starting eleven - no longer merely the player who prevents goals, but also the one capable of orchestrating a transition quickly and precisely,” he said.

His Arsenal career, in truth, never quite took off. Injury stalled his progress, and when the Gunners brought in Petr Cech from Chelsea, it was always going to be difficult for the Colombian to fully establish himself.

Yet he did interact with some key figures. Wenger proved an excellent mentor and top head coach to work under. He also got to see Mikel Arteta, then the captain of the side, up close.

“I had the opportunity to have him as a teammate when I first arrived at Arsenal. Even back then, he demonstrated his leadership and showed what he could contribute to the game over the course of his career,” Ospina said.

It is no surprise that Arteta has gone on to become a head coach, Ospina said. Is he the man to lead them to a long-coveted Premier League title after a quartet of second-placed finishes? That’s not quite clear.

“They have a massive opportunity to win the Premier League, led by an excellent manager and featuring young players who are performing exceptionally well. So, let's hope they can achieve that milestone. It would make me very happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League title,” he said.