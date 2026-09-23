David Alaba set for shock Serie A move as former Real Madrid star reaches agreement with Udinese

Experienced defender Alaba is firmly on the verge of a brand-new challenge in Italian football. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old has reached an agreement to join Serie A outfit Udinese.

The former Madrid and Bayern Munich star is currently without a club. His lucrative contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired at the end of June, allowing him to explore his options and negotiate freely with potential suitors across Europe.

A move to Udinese would mark a surprising yet exciting new chapter in the Austrian's glittering career. The versatile defender boasts a wealth of elite experience and will immediately boost the team's defensive ranks.