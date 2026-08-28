Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Dario Vidosic makes shock Brighton departure just days before Women's Super League season opener

Brighton & Hove Albion Women
D. Vidosic
Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Arsenal Women
Arsenal Women
WSL
Women's football

Brighton have been rocked by the sudden departure of manager Dario Vidosic just one week before the new Women's Super League campaign begins. The Australian tactician departs after a historic tenure that saw the Seagulls achieve a record fifth-placed WSL finish and reach their first Women's FA Cup final, leaving a major void ahead of their opener.

  • Seagulls face sudden departure

    The Australian tactician has cut short the three-year contract he signed upon arriving from Melbourne City in 2024. His abrupt exit deals a significant blow to the club, having orchestrated a historic campaign that yielded a maiden Women's FA Cup final appearance alongside statement victories over Arsenal and Manchester City last term. The Seagulls' hierarchy are now racing against the clock to appoint a successor and sustain their ambitions of challenging near the top of the WSL.


    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1077514594.jpgPro Sports Images

    Vidosic confirms emotional exit

    The 39-year-old manager stressed that the difficult decision was made to pursue the next chapter of his coaching journey alongside his family.

    Confirming his departure in an official club statement, Vidosic said: "I have loved my time at Albion and am proud of what we have achieved together. Leaving has been a difficult decision but I believe it is the right time for me and my family to begin a new chapter.

    "I would like to thank the players, staff and supporters for their support throughout my time at the club and wish everyone associated with Albion every success."

  • American switch edges closer

    According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, former Real Sociedad boss Arturo Ruiz has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the vacancy on the south coast.

    Meanwhile, sources indicate Vidosic is poised to head to the United States to take charge of NWSL side Angel City. The sudden managerial transition presents an immediate test of resilience for a squad tipped to disrupt the traditional WSL top four of Chelsea, City, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Arsenal opener tests resolve

    The Seagulls face an urgent task to reset dressing-room focus ahead of a demanding WSL curtain-raiser at home to title contenders Arsenal on Sunday, September 6. Navigating such a fixture during a period of tactical upheaval will require supreme defensive discipline from senior figures to avoid dropping early ground. How they navigate the opener will serve as an early barometer of Brighton's resolve before the domestic schedule intensifies.

WSL
Brighton & Hove Albion Women crest
Brighton & Hove Albion Women
BHA
Arsenal Women crest
Arsenal Women
ARS