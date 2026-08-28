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Danny Welbeck hails 'special' Chelsea debut as veteran striker shines in Carabao Cup win over Luton Town
Veteran strikes on debut
Chelsea secured their victory at Stamford Bridge through Welbeck's composed finish and an own goal from Luton defender Hakeem Odoffin. The 35-year-old made an immediate impression in his first competitive outing after remaining an unused substitute against Fulham on the opening weekend. Cole Palmer also shone as the primary playmaker, creating a match-high five chances and registering the most shots throughout the contest.
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Welbeck savours dream start
The former England international highlighted that patience in breaking down a compact defensive unit proved decisive in opening his account. Reflecting on his debut goal, Welbeck told Sky Sports: "Really special to score on my debut, more importantly to get through to the next round. It's not always easy facing a low block and breaking teams down, but we had to remain patient, get some crosses in and I got on the end of one and was delighted to get the first goal."
Experienced frontman embraces challenge
Welbeck's summer arrival from Brighton injects invaluable leadership and depth into Xabi Alonso's youthful forward line. Explaining his decision to make the switch to West London, the veteran striker added: "I'm feeling really good. It's a privilege to play for such a club and when opportunities come round like this, it's really difficult to turn them down. I'm really excited about the project and I'm just looking to give my all every single day in training. On gamedays, I'm going to give it my best too."
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Leeds cup test looms
Chelsea have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup third round for a testing clash against fellow Premier League side Leeds United. Alonso's attention now turns back to league action, with the Blues set to host Welbeck's former club Brighton this weekend. The forward's instant impact provides a vital attacking option as Chelsea navigate a congested domestic schedule ahead of the upcoming international break.
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