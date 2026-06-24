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Muhammad Zaki

Daniel Munoz inspires Colombia to World Cup knockout stages as they succeed where Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal failed against DR Congo

Colombia
D. Munoz
DR Congo
World Cup
C. Ronaldo
Colombia vs DR Congo
Portugal

Colombia have officially booked their place in the 2026 World Cup last 32 after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over DR Congo in Guadalajara - a feat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal failed to manage in their opening match. Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz proved to be the difference once again, breaking the deadlock with his second goal of the tournament to ensure the South Americans maintained their perfect start in Group K.

  • Munoz makes the breakthrough in Guadalajara

    While Ronaldo and Portugal were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by the same opposition in their opening fixture, Nestor Lorenzo's side managed to find a way through the stubborn African defence. The decisive moment arrived in the 76th minute when Crystal Palace defender Munoz, who has been a revelation at wing-back, saw his effort deflect off Steve Kapuadi and past the inspired Lionel Mpasi. It was a well-deserved lead for a Colombian side that had dominated possession and peppered the Congolese goal with 20 shots throughout the contest.

    The victory means Colombia sit comfortably at the top of Group K with six points from two matches. After the final whistle, match-winner Munoz told Colombian TV, per Reuters: "Just because I scored the goal doesn't mean I'm the hero. I belong to everyone; we're all in this together. We secured the three points as a team, as Colombia; here, we're one family." This sense of unity has propelled them into the last 32 with a game to spare, setting up a heavyweight clash with Portugal to decide who finishes as group winners.

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  • Colombia v Congo DR: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Mpasi’s heroics nearly frustrate South Americans

    For long periods, it looked as though DR Congo would pull off another upset thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Mpasi. The Le Havre shot-stopper produced a string of world-class saves, frustrating Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias on multiple occasions. Even before the halftime whistle, Colombia had registered 15 shots, including six on target, with nearly every outfield player involved in the attack. The frustration peaked when Munoz had a goal disallowed in the sixth minute for a fractional offside after bundling home a rebound. It was a theme that continued into the second half as Diaz also saw a thumping strike ruled out by the linesman as Colombia searched desperately for the opener.

  • Lorenzo praises clinical variety under pressure

    The Colombia boss was quick to highlight the tactical discipline required to break down a side that had recently shared the spoils with a star-studded Portugal team. The introduction of Juan Quintero for James Rodriguez provided the necessary spark, with Quintero’s vision eventually paving the way for the winning goal. Managing the game's tempo became crucial as DR Congo sat deep and looked to strike on the counter-attack through Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa and Real Betis forward Cedric Bakambu. Speaking after the match, Lorenzo said: "Against a team like that, you have to find the spaces between the lines. If you play too predictably, they press you and hit you on the counter-attack."

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  • Colombia v Congo DR: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    DR Congo left fighting for survival

    The defeat leaves DR Congo in third place in Group K with just one point, meaning their clash with Uzbekistan in Atlanta is now a must-win game. Despite the result, the Leopards displayed incredible resilience. Sebastien Desabre's side threatened sporadically through Edo Kayembe, but they lacked the final ball to truly test the Colombian backline. With the South Americans now safely through, the focus shifts to whether the African side can join them in the knockout phase. Colombia, meanwhile, can afford to rotate their squad slightly against Portugal, although the lure of top spot and a potentially easier path through the bracket remains a major incentive for Lorenzo’s men.