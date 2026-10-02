Dani Olmo retirement plan revealed as Barcelona star targets shock return to former club to finish career and start coaching

Beyond his on-pitch aspirations, Olmo has quietly maintained a profound charitable link to the region. Bara revealed that the midfielder has been financially supporting the Croatian city of Vukovar for years.

"Dani Olmo is very attached to Zagreb and Croatia. I’m now going to say something that people don’t know; I hope Dani doesn’t hold it against me because I know the Spanish media will publish it too," Bara started. "Ever since he left Dinamo, he has been donating 2 per cent of his gross annual salary to Vukovar.

"These are substantial sums because he earns a great deal of money, and this has been going on since he was at RB Leipzig and now at Barcelona. He doesn’t talk about it publicly, but I want to say it because he deserves it."

Reflecting on their journey together, Bara highlighted a relationship that transcends typical football business. "With Dani, it’s not just about work. There may have been jobs where I’ve done better (financially speaking), but that’s nothing compared to the emotions I experienced with him right from the start," he continued. "From convincing him to come to Zagreb: I told him it was a beautiful and safe city, and that there was a club there and a man - Zdravko Mamic at the time - who would support him."



