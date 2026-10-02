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'He rejected Bayern' - Dani Olmo's agent reveals Barcelona star turned down German giants TWICE in his career
Agent details snubbed Bavarian interest
Olmo's agent, Andy Bara, revealed that the Barcelona attacking midfielder twice turned down the Bundesliga giants before sealing his return to Spain. The initial approach arrived during the player's spell at Dinamo Zagreb, prior to his €20 million move to Leipzig in January 2020. Bayern tested the waters once again in the summer of 2024, but the playmaker instead opted to finalise a switch to Camp Nou in an overall package worth €62m.
- Sven Simon
Representative explains deliberate career steps
Bara highlighted how carefully they mapped out the young Spaniard's development pathway during his formative years in the Croatian capital, resisting the temptation of an early move to the Bavarian juggernaut.
Speaking on the 'Inkubator' podcast, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the agent elaborated on why he actively advised his client against a switch to the Allianz Arena at that stage: "He rejected Bayern on my initiative when he was at Dinamo. I told him: 'You need to take another step', and that's what happened."
Catalan gamble delivers international glory
When Bayern renewed their pursuit four years later alongside several other European heavyweights, Bara admitted the choice to join the Blaugrana carried initial doubts before turning into a resounding success: "Later, he received another offer from Bayern as a Leipzig player, and Barcelona and other clubs were also interested.
"We chose Barcelona, which perhaps wasn't the best choice, but everything worked out for him afterwards. He won the European Championship, the Nations League, the World Cup, and is one of the ten best players in the national team. His story is like a movie, and I'm happy to have been part of it."
- Joan Gosa
Table toppers resume league dominance
The Blaugrana sit top of La Liga with a flawless record of 21 points from seven matches, aided by Olmo's contribution of three assists so far this season. Hansi Flick's side will look to maintain that momentum when they host Getafe on matchday eight following the international break on Saturday, October 10. That home fixture presents an ideal opportunity for the Catalan outfit to consolidate their domestic lead.
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