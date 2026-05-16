Dani Dyer explains why husband Jarrod Bowen can’t form part of ‘sweet tradition’ with West Ham-mad father Danny - as Hammers captain is left on babysitting duty

The routine provides a welcome opportunity for Dani to return to the comfort of her parental home for some well-deserved relaxation while her husband remains on duty. Explaining the weekly arrangement, she said: "You really take advantage of your parents when you live with them, and then when you move out you're like, 'Can I come to stay at your house again?'

"I'll leave the kids with Jarrod and just pop round so I can be looked after. Obviously, Jarrod doesn't really eat takeaways because of work, so sometimes on a Friday night, I'll leave the kids with him and go round and we'll have a Chinese and a beer. I mean, what more could a woman want?"