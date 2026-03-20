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Dana White gets a pleasant surprise as UFC chief draws Chelsea legend John Terry and Lionel Messi card worth thousands
White strikes gold in London
While in London for UFC Fight Night 270, White took a detour to Regent Street to open the brand-new Regency Lounge VIP room, according to talkSPORT. The MMA kingpin, a renowned memorabilia enthusiast, brought his popular ‘Rip It Friday’ series to the UK, where he usually gives away prized combat sports assets to his social media followers.
However, this session saw White trade headlocks for headers as he tried his luck with Topps Chrome Sapphire Premier League boxes. The newly released set is among the most coveted in the hobby, and the gamble paid off in spectacular fashion as he uncovered a true holy grail for football fans.
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Chasing the ultimate Chelsea 1/1
The highlight of the session came when White pulled a one-of-a-kind John Terry Infinite Sapphire card. As a 1/1 edition, the card is the only one of its kind in existence, making it a dream acquisition for any Chelsea supporter or serious collector.
White’s luck didn't stop with the former Blues captain. During his tour of the elite sports trading world, he also secured a 2023 Topps Finest MLS Lionel Messi Gold card. The "Atomic" style collectible features the Argentine icon in his Inter Miami colours and is estimated to be worth approximately £3,000.
Dive into the world of sports trading
Meanwhile, he also opened boxes of UFC Royalty as he made a guest appearance on the Fanatics Live platform in the innovative central London store. It came on the same day that Bantamweight great Merab Dvalishvili held a meet and greet there to bring fans even closer to the action as fight week reached a fever pitch. He wasn't finished there either, on a guided tour he created a 1/1 of his own using the in-store photo booth. It was a high-stakes afternoon that saw the MMA promoter dive deep into the world of elite sports trading.
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Messi racks up 900th goal
While Terry has long since retired, Messi is still going strong with Inter Miami and Argentina. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker netted his 900th goal but it was not enough to stop his side from crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in a brutal blow to the Florida club's hopes for the season.
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