Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room matches World Cup record of ex-USMNT star Tim Howard with remarkable performance in historic draw with Ecuador

"It's going to be an insane memory," Room said following the match. "You don't think about it when you do it, but of course it's going to be something you look back to. For me as a goalkeeper, this is almost a perfect game." The Miami FC stopper was acutely aware of how close he came to claiming the undisputed crown, jokingly adding that Howard was likely "sweating in front of the TV" because the record was so close to falling.

Room’s performance was a masterclass in reflexes and positioning, as he dealt with an incredible 28 shots from an increasingly desperate Ecuador side. The veteran has seen his profile skyrocket overnight; his Instagram following surged from 100,000 to nearly 800,000 in the hours following the final whistle as the football world stood up to take notice of the former MLS Cup champions with Columbus Crew.