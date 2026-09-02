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Adhe Makayasa

Double delight for Crystal Palace! Eagles secure Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber in dramatic post-deadline swoops

Transfers
B. Chilwell
Q. Timber
D. Osorio
Crystal Palace
Premier League
Marseille
Ligue 1
Strasbourg

Crystal Palace have pulled off a dramatic transfer deadline-day coup by confirming the permanent captures of Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber. Both high-profile deals were finalised after the official 23:00 BST cutoff via submitted deal sheets, significantly bolstering Pierre Sage's squad ahead of a gruelling domestic campaign.

  • Eagles secure late signings

    Palace completed permanent deals for England left-back Chilwell and Neherlands midfielder Timber after submitting deal sheets to the Premier League before the deadline. Chilwell returns to Selhurst Park permanently from French club RC Strasbourg, while Timber arrives from Marseille on a five-year contract. Alongside the international duo, the Eagles also secured Chile winger Dario Osorio on a season-long loan from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Chilwell relishes London return

    After a successful loan stint that included lifting the FA Cup in 2025, Chilwell returned to Selhurst Park and shared his delight: "It's amazing to be back. It's nice to see some familiar faces, and I'm just really excited to get back in, see the boys and the fans, and get going again."

    The 29-year-old full-back, who has earned 21 senior England caps, previously featured for Chelsea, Leicester City, and Huddersfield Town before spending last season in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg.

  • Timber bolsters midfield depth

    Timber's arrival adds significant technical quality and physical presence to the Conference League winners' midfield options. The 25-year-old midfielder, whose twin brother Jurrien plays for Arsenal, has won 13 caps for the Netherlands and represented the Oranje at this summer's World Cup. His move to South London represents a major step into the Premier League following a series of consistent displays for Marseille in European competition.

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  • Crystal Palace v AlUla FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Eagles chase first points

    Sage's side travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, seeking an immediate response to a difficult start. Palace are desperate to secure their first points and victory of the campaign after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Everton and a 4-1 thrashing at Manchester City. Swiftly integrating new arrivals like Chilwell and Timber will be vital for Sage as he looks to steady the side before the international break.