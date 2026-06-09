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Crystal Palace 'agree deal' to appoint Oliver Glasner's successor as Eagles raid Ligue 1
Eagles find Glasner successor in France
Crystal Palace have successfully negotiated a deal in principle to bring Pierre Sage to south London as their new head coach. The Premier League side turned their attention to the Frenchman after failing to land long-term target Andoni Iraola, who was snapped up by Liverpool to succeed Arne Slot.
The deal is set to see Sage commit his long-term future to the club, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the "here we go" on a contract valid until June 2029 that includes an option for a further season. Negotiations are now focused on finalizing a compensation package with RC Lens to release the highly-rated tactician from his duties in Ligue 1.
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Replacing a club icon
Sage faces the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Glasner, who oversaw a historic "golden era" during his tenure. Under the Austrian, Palace won the first major trophies in their history, securing a remarkable treble of the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the UEFA Conference League.
Glasner’s decision not to renew his contract, which expires on June 30, left the Eagles board searching for a candidate capable of maintaining their momentum.
Sage's tactical flexibility and ability to punch above his weight in the French top flight ultimately made him the standout choice for the hierarchy.
The rise of Pierre Sage
Sage arrives at Selhurst Park with his reputation at an all-time high following an incredible campaign in France. He famously led Lens into an unexpected title race with European giants Paris Saint-Germain, with his side leading the table as late as February. However, his crowning achievement was delivering the Coupe de France, the first ever major trophy in Lens' history.
The Frenchman is known for utilizing a back-three system, a formation that became a staple of Palace's success under Glasner.
His ability to build an exciting, attack-minded team without relying on dominant possession has drawn comparisons to the direct style that has proven so effective for the Eagles in recent seasons.
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A new chapter in south London
While Sage has never managed in the Premier League, Palace supporters will point to the fact that Glasner was also an unknown quantity in English football before his wildly successful stint.
The club’s recruitment strategy has recently focused on emerging European coaching talent rather than the traditional domestic merry-go-round.
The appointment marks a significant investment in a new philosophy as Palace look to build on their European success. With the core of a trophy-winning squad still at his disposal, Sage will be expected to ensure that the club continues to compete for silverware both domestically and on the continent when he begins his three-year project this summer.