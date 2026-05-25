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Cristiano Ronaldo 1-of-1 Panini Kaboom card sells for record-breaking seven-figure sum
A historic seven-figure sale
Ronaldo’s green, 1-of-1 numbered 2018 Panini Kaboom card - showing him during his time at Juventus - sold privately on May 24 for $1.35 million via a Fanatics Collect private sale, Fanatics confirmed to ESPN. The transaction marks a seismic moment for football memorabilia, proving that the market for elite-level collectibles remains as competitive as the sport itself.
It's the most someone has ever paid for a Ronaldo card and the second-most ever spent on a soccer card behind the $1.5 million Lionel Messi rookie card and just ahead of the $1.33 million Pele rookie card - soccer's first $1 million card. The sale represents a massive jump in value for Ronaldo assets, which have seen a surge in interest over recent months.
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Breaking the previous Ronaldo record
The previous high spent on a Ronaldo card was $420,000 in a Fanatics Premier auction on May 22 for Ronaldo's 1-of-1 numbered 2015 Panini Flawless Finishes Black card, graded a 7 from card grader Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) with a 10 autograph grade. This latest $1.35m sale more than triples that previous benchmark, highlighting the extreme rarity of the Green Kaboom parallel.
The multisport 50-player 2018 Panini Kaboom set weren't publicly released cards, but instead a multisport pack Panini Rewards program release. Kabooms were first produced in 2013, but in 2018, Panini added the now-uber-coveted green 1-of-1 parallel, making it one of the most sought-after designs in the hobby.
The story behind the card
While the identity of the buyer remains anonymous, a high-end collector - whose Instagram handle is 'cherubcards' - acquired the Ronaldo card in March 2024 and confirmed to The Athletic they were the deal's seller. Taking to social media to celebrate the card's history, the seller remarked: "[SOLD] 2018 Panini Cristiano Ronaldo Green Kaboom 1/1 PSA10. Speechless that I was able to acquire this card to pair up with my Kobe Bryant Green Kaboom - both superb athletes with the best work ethics you could dream of. They both absolutely achieved their dream careers through talent, but more importantly dedication and discipline."
The seller further expanded on the significance of the card, noting the effort taken to ensure its condition was flawless. "Also beyond grateful that my homie @pats_pulls was able to achieve mission impossible and crack this from BGS9.5 to a gem mint PSA10. A very full circle moment as my first big hit was a 2017 Select CR7 Kaboom that Pat helped me to gem. My first ever CR7 1/1, and one of the finest cards in my collection. Time will tell that his Juventus career should be held in the same esteem as his Manchester United and Real Madrid careers. A man who was adventurous enough to try different challenges and conquer all challenges he set his heart to. A true champion and legend," they added.
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Success on and off the pitch
Ronaldo just won his first Saudi Pro League title for Al Nassr since making his debut for the club in January 2023. Last week, Ronaldo was also named to Portugal's World Cup squad, which will mark his sixth World Cup. His continued relevance at the highest level of the game, even at the age of 39, continues to drive his commercial value to unprecedented heights across all sectors.
Despite his long-term rival Messi seeing at least seven sales of his cards for $350,000-plus since August, Ronaldo is quickly closing the gap in the high-end market. Including this sale, there have only ever been two Ronaldo cards sold for more than $350,000, both in the last week, signalling a potential new era for CR7 collectors worldwide.