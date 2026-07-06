‘Reaching 50 seems impossible’ - Retirement ages for Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi set as Roga Milla reacts to GOATs potentially breaking his World Cup goal record

The iconic face of Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup run, has expressed his profound admiration for the way Ronaldo, 41, and Messi, 39, have maintained their elite level despite their age.

Milla remains the oldest player to ever find the net at a World Cup, a record he set at 42 years and 39 days against Russia in 1994, but he is more than happy to see the two superstars challenge his place in the history books, even though it would mean them staying in the game to play in the 2030 edition.

Milla told A Bola: "I think beautiful what they continue to do. I say: hats off, Messi, hats off, Ronaldo! I hear people say that they no longer run. A player who does not run and continues to score goals deserves even more praise. What impresses me is seeing them continue to be decisive. That is not for everyone. If the player feels strong and in shape, he should continue playing. The age matters little, as long as he demonstrates that he is still capable. And they do it."