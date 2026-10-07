Do Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi ‘care’ about what the other is doing? Former Man Utd team-mate of CR7 lifts the lid on GOAT rivalry

Asked if Ronaldo and Messi monitor one another, former Manchester United midfielder Anderson - who represented the Red Devils alongside CR7 and was speaking on behalf of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I think both care about each other. I think both want to see the best.

“I think Messi is the same. Messi sees Cristiano Ronaldo score two, I have to score two goals. Because this is the mentality, the top players. Those two guys push each other so much to reach a different level, a different planet.

“Nearly both have 1,000 goals. That is crazy. Who does that? Pele? Who else has that? Romario? Like one, two players. These guys are going to score 1,000 goals. Like the generation of video game players.

“Cristiano Ronaldo can do it at 45 years old. I don't know why people are complaining about him because Cristiano Ronaldo can do it at 45 years old. It only needs two minutes for Cristiano Ronaldo to score. If you allow Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi time and space, it doesn't matter about age, these guys are going to do it.

“If I'm the manager in the national team, I always bring these two guys because I know these guys can score at any moment - whether it is 10 minutes, five minutes, this is what the top players do.”