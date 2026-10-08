Cristiano Ronaldo 'in good physical and mental shape' as Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou dodges Portugal controversy

Refusing to be drawn into the debate surrounding the captain's early departure from international duty, Postecoglou set a firm tone in his pre-match press conference: "Cristiano has returned to the club in good physical and mental shape. That is the most important thing for us."

When pressed on reported friction between the forward and Portugal boss Jorge Jesus, the manager shut down the discussion: "I don't like club managers commenting on what happens in the national team, so I won't talk about it."