Cremonese v Fiorentina: where to watch, TV channel, streaming, line-ups

Nicola will have to do without Pezzella, who is suspended. There are no doubts, however, about who will start for Fiorentina at the Zini. It remains to be seen who will win the battle for the starting spot up front between Djuric and Bonazzoli. Thorsby is a certainty in midfield, flanked by Vandeputte and former Fiorentina player Maleh.

As for Fiorentina, everything revolves around Moise Kean. The Viola striker should be fit to play, otherwise Roberto Piccoli is ready to step in. Fabiano Parisi’s position on the pitch also remains to be seen. He could play as a wide forward in place of Harrison, who has been lacklustre in recent matches. Fagioli and Gudmundsson return to the starting line-up.