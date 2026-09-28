Getty Images Sport
'We earned the right to be here!' - Craig Bellamy defends Wales place in Nations League top tier despite losing start
Defiant stance amidst difficult results
Wales manager Bellamy is refusing to let a series of disappointing results dampen the ambition of his squad as they navigate the shark-infested waters of the Nations League's top tier. The Dragons have endured a baptism of fire in League A, failing to pick up a single point following a narrow 1-0 loss to Portugal in Lisbon and a more comprehensive 2-0 defeat away to Denmark.
However, Bellamy, who successfully guided the nation to promotion from League B during his inaugural campaign in the dugout, remains steadfast in his belief that his team belongs in this company. The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward is adamant that the experience of playing against the world's best players is exactly what his development plan requires, regardless of the immediate scorelines.
- AFP
Challenging the elite in League A
The statistical outlook for Wales in the top flight is admittedly bleak, as the nation has failed to record a win in any of their eight previous matches in League A when factoring in their 2022 results alongside the current campaign. Despite the pressure mounting from outside the camp, Bellamy is focusing on the long-term benefits of facing high-caliber opposition like Erling Haaland's Norway.
Reflecting on the challenge ahead and the nature of the tournament, Bellamy explained his perspective on the group dynamics. 'For us, this [Norway game] is another one, the intensity, top players, real speed,' Bellamy added. 'It's what group A is, up and down all the group As. When we were in the pot, we were in pot four and we thought, 'where do you want to be?'. They're all brilliant, but we've earned the right to be here.' It is clear that the manager views these matches not as a burden, but as a reward for the progress made since he took the reins in July 2024.
Respect for the Norwegian threat
The upcoming double-header in Cardiff sees Wales host a Norway side that is brimming with confidence despite a recent 2-1 loss to Portugal. Stale Solbakken's men, led by the clinical Haaland and the creative Martin Odegaard, started their campaign with an impressive 3-2 victory over Denmark. Bellamy is under no illusions about the scale of the task facing his defenders on Thursday night, acknowledging that Norway have transformed themselves into a sustainable powerhouse through strategic investment and the development of their domestic infrastructure.
The Wales boss was full of praise for the blueprint Norway has followed to reach this level, citing their recent tournament success as a benchmark. 'They get to the quarter-finals in the World Cup and you're really on a surge at the present moment,' Bellamy said of Norway. 'You've built it in your nation for a number of years, you have two clubs in the Champions League. This is a real surge now and I don't think it's going away. How rich your country is, it's really spending the money in certain areas and in sport, I expect you to be a force for a number of years.'
- AFP
Seeking a statement victory
While Bellamy enjoyed an impressive nine-game unbeaten streak at the start of his tenure, critics have pointed to the level of opposition during that run as a reason for caution. To date, North Macedonia - currently ranked 65th in the world - remains the highest-ranked nation that Wales have managed to defeat under his leadership. The upcoming fixtures against Norway and the return match with Denmark represent a significant opportunity for the Dragons to prove they can do more than just participate in League A, but actually influence the outcome of the group standings.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting