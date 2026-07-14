Cowboy gear & stuffed animals! Erling Haaland picked up $10,000 bill during Texas spending spree from Norway squad at 2026 World Cup

According to Haaland's official YouTube channel, the private shopping spree took place at Wild Bill's Western Store shortly after Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32.

Haaland and his compatriots stocked up on cowboy boots, western shirts, hip flasks, and belts, accumulating a massive bill. When it came time to pay, the generous striker stepped up to cover the entire $10,000 total for the group, jokingly stating in a vlog of their day out, "Someone needs to." The store owners closed the doors to the public to ensure the forward could enjoy his time without being hassled, as he bought multiple items and shared a laugh with the dedicated Norway kitmen.