Could Mohamed Salah really leave Liverpool after being benched for back-to-back games by Arne Slot?

There is absolutely no denying, though, that the Salah situation is going to remain a major talking point before, during and after the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. After all, we're talking about one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, making his dreadful dip in form the subject of great debate.

Carragher claimed recently that "his legs have gone", but that's very hard to believe (and also arguably offensive), given Salah was ripping up the Premier League six months ago and is renowned for keeping himself in excellent physical condition.

However, it would be very interesting to know where his mind is at right now. When Salah signed his new deal, he repeatedly expressed how "happy" and "excited" he was to do so, as he believed Liverpool capable of winning more major titles, and that no longer looks the case. Slot also said that Salah accepted being dropped for the West Ham win with his usual level of "professionalism", but he can't have been happy at being left out again on Wednesday.

"Salah needs confidence and love from a manager," Redknapp said on Sky. "So, for [Slot] to leave him out in a situation where you're possibly going to lose him for eight games at AFCON... You've got to play him while you can. He is Liverpool's superstar footballer, but the manager clearly doesn't believe that right now.

"I wouldn't compare it to when Alan Shearer was left out by Ruud Gullit all those years ago and it ended up being a massive clash where one had to go, but it does feel like something has to give, because there is no way Mohamed Salah is going to be content being a bit-part player in this team. I don't feel it's going to end well either way."

Redknapp's fear certainly isn't without foundation. Crazy as it may sound, there is a chance that one of Salah and Slot won't be at Liverpool come the end of January - which would just be the most incredible of turnarounds given how successfully they combined to deliver a title last season.

At the same time, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Salah recalled for Saturday's must-win trip to Leeds United (particularly as Slot appears to have an inexplicable lack of faith in Federico Chiesa), while there will be two further opportunities for the winger to remind everyone of his enduring class, against Inter and Brighton, before he heads off to Morocco later this month.

If the last two games have taught us anything, though, it's that Salah is no longer a certain starter under Slot and the attacker's status is only likely to be further undermined while he's away on international duty. The story continues, then, but it might finish more abruptly - and more painfully - than anyone could have possibly predicted back in April.