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'I made a conscious decision' - Leon Goretzka explains why he stayed at Bayern Munich amid Arsenal interest in January
Goretzka's summer exit confirmed
Goretzka is in line to depart Bayern at the end of his contract when it expires at the end of the season after transparent discussions. He has been a cornerstone of the Munich giants since arriving from Schalke in 2018, but both parties have agreed that the time is right for a new adventure following nearly a decade of dominance in the Bundesliga. The midfielder is determined to pursue more silverware before he finally packs his bags for a new challenge.
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Winning the treble is the ultimate goal
Goretzka confirming that he snubbed several high-profile transfer opportunities in January. He was linked with a host of top European clubs, but he felt that the current campaign offered a unique opportunity to achieve success in Bavaria. Speaking to the club's official website, Goretzka said: "In winter, I made a conscious decision to stay here until summer. I feel that anything is possible this season."
Belief in the current Bayern project
Despite the immense pressure that comes with playing for Germany's biggest club, the veteran central midfielder remains undeterred by the challenge of winning a treble. He expressed his conviction in the team's setup: "The right players are in the right place, with the right coach, at the right club. I‘m absolutely convinced that we can win everything this year - even though I know how difficult that is. But we’ll give it a try."
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Arsenal and European giants on alert
Although he chose to stay for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Goretzka's long-term future remains a major talking point. He is set to become a free agent in the summer, a fact that has alerted several of Europe's elite. Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase from the Premier League, looking to add his physical presence and experience to Mikel Arteta's midfield. In addition to interest from the Emirates Stadium, Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan have both been credited with a strong interest in the German star. Atletico Madrid are also said to be monitoring the situation closely.