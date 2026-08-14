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Como target Chelsea striker Liam Delap after Moise Kean deal stalls
Shifting transfer targets
According calciomercato, Como have been forced to explore alternative options in the transfer market after encountering complications in their pursuit of Kean. The initial deal failed to gain the necessary momentum, prompting the club's hierarchy to look elsewhere for a proven goalscorer.
Strengthening the attacking department remains a top priority for the management team as they prepare for a demanding season. Securing the right profile in the final third is viewed as essential for maintaining competitiveness.
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Emergence of Delap option
Club officials have now initiated contacts regarding a potential move for Chelsea striker Delap. The young forward is being tracked due to his physical profile and experience playing at a high level.
Exploring a deal for Delap offers Como a fresh avenue to bolster their frontline. Negotiations remain at an exploratory stage as sporting directors weigh up the feasibility of a formal approach.
Tactical fit in attack
From a tactical perspective, bringing in a dynamic and energetic centre-forward would provide the coaching staff with valuable tactical flexibility. Integrating a player capable of pressing from the front aligns well with modern demands.
Squad depth will be critical as the team balances domestic commitments with broader competitive ambitions. Adding fresh blood to contest starting berths is crucial for sustaining high performance levels.
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What happens next?
As the transfer window progresses, Como will need to decide whether to step up their interest in Delap with an official bid. Much will depend on Chelsea's valuation and the player's openness to a switch to Italy.
For now, the recruitment department continues to assess the market carefully before making any definitive moves. The coming weeks will reveal if the club can successfully bridge the gap and land their primary alternative target.
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