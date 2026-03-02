'What would Coleen think?' - Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney spotted out drinking with two women until 3:25am on eve of Brit Awards

Pictures and videos obtained by The Sun show 40-year-old Rooney looking a little worse for wear as he attended a star-studded bash at a Manchester hotel. He had initially been at said venue with pop star Calum Scott, before being joined by a male friend and a couple of female revellers.

One onlooker told The Sun, with Rooney having previously generated unfortunate headlines for his extramarital affairs: “People who noticed Wayne were saying, ‘What would Coleen think?’. She was nowhere to be seen.” They went on to say: “Wayne appeared to have been drinking. He seemed to have had a few.”

Another eyewitness said of Rooney struggling to keep his dignity when stepping out of a toilet at around 1:30am: “Wayne couldn’t seem to get his trousers done up. At one moment, they almost dropped to the floor but he managed to save them.” He is said to have “kept pulling his trousers up, but then they’d fall down again”.

Rooney reportedly spent two hours drinking and chatting with the ladies in question, with another party attendee saying: “He seemed like he was ­having a laugh and joking around with the women.”

Rooney left the establishment in question at just after 3:25am and was driven away in a separate car to one of the women that headed out of the hotel with him. The Sun were told: “He later left alone. He stood outside where there were quite a few people gathered and got into a car. Around eight minutes later, a taxi came and picked the woman up. People in the queue recognised it was him and were saying he didn’t seem to be in a great place.”