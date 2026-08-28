Finally off the leash! Cole Palmer takes aim at former Chelsea managers after finding his spark under Xabi Alonso while admitting World Cup injury nightmare

The Chelsea ace has suggested he is finally playing with the handbrake off under Alonso, aiming a thinly-veiled dig at the tactical constraints placed upon him by previous managers. The 24-year-old was the standout performer in Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Fulham on Monday night, scoring a brilliant goal that saw him drift across the pitch to finish a move initiated by Joao Pedro.

Palmer delivered a dominant individual display in the match. He topped the charts across multiple metrics, registering five shots, completing five dribbles, winning ten duels, and managing nine touches inside the opposition box.

The impressive performance highlighted his revitalised form under Alonso. Palmer noted that his goalscoring movement was directly encouraged by his new head coach, marking a stark contrast to the tactical restrictions he faced in the past.







