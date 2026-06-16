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‘Could be worse’ - Cole Palmer shares what he is up to after England World Cup snub as Chelsea playmaker makes the most of unexpected summer break
High-profile exclusion from Tuchel's squad
In what was arguably the biggest talking point of the squad announcement, the decision to leave Palmer at home came as a shock to many fans. Thomas Tuchel opted for other creative options, feeling that certain players were more deserving of a spot on the plane for the tournament in North America.
After a season where Palmer recorded 11 Premier League goals, his dip in consistency and minor injury concerns seemingly cost him backing from the German tactician.
The 24-year-old forward has been a mainstay for both the Blues and the national team since his high-profile move from Manchester City, but he now finds himself watching from the sidelines. While his international team-mates were landing in Florida to begin their World Cup preparations, Palmer has pivoted toward a period of relaxation to move past the disappointment of missing out on the biggest event in football.
Life in Ibiza vs England's Miami heat
Palmer has returned to a familiar sanctuary to escape the spotlight, heading to the Mediterranean for an extended break. He was recently spotted relaxing in Ibiza alongside Wayne Lineker, the owner of the famous O Beach club. Unlike his visit last summer following the Club World Cup, this trip serves as a mental reset following the blow of his international exclusion.
The contrast between Palmer’s current lifestyle and that of the England camp is extreme. While the Three Lions are sweating through double sessions in 32-degree Miami heat to prepare for their opening fixtures, Palmer shared a series of nine photos on his Instagram account that highlight a much slower pace of life. The images feature beach days with friends, professional photoshoots, and promotion for his "COLE'D" brand, showing the player making the most of his unexpected downtime.
Debate about 'could be worse'
The social media activity has not passed without a stir, particularly due to the caption Palmer chose to accompany the post. Writing "could be worse," the Chelsea man ignited a debate among followers regarding his attitude toward the national team snub. While some saw it as a healthy perspective on enjoying life despite a professional setback, others questioned whether the playmaker should be showing more visible hunger to be involved with the squad.
The post, which featured Palmer on a bright yellow sofa and appearing remarkably relaxed, suggests he is intentionally distancing himself from the pressure of the tournament. The phrase "could be worse" serves as a defiant reminder that while he won't be competing for the trophy this month, he is finding peace and solace away from the grueling humidity of the United States and the demands of high-stakes international football.
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Focus shifts to Chelsea pre-season
For Palmer, the priority will now transition toward ensuring he is in peak condition for the 2026-27 domestic season. Having had very little opportunity to rest since arriving in west London in 2023, this enforced break might provide the physical and mental recovery needed to rediscover the blistering form that first made him a household name. He will be expected to report for a full pre-season under the club's coaching staff while his peers are still competing abroad.
The long-term goal remains a return to the England setup, with Palmer hoping that a refreshed start at Stamford Bridge will force Tuchel to reconsider his position.
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