Cody Gakpo under huge pressure to prove he can be the kind of winger Liverpool need after Luis Diaz's latest masterclass in the art of dribbling for Bayern Munich

The expectation at Anfield obviously was that Gakpo would help fill the void left by Diaz - and there were certainly grounds for optimism in that regard. Slot made a lot of astute moves during his first year in charge, but playing Gakpo almost exclusively on the left wing was unquestionably one of them.

"When the new manager came in, I had a talk with him and he said, 'You have to focus on the left winger position - this is your position when you come on or when you start,'" Gakpo explained. "Because he said 'There's a lot of competition here, so you just have to show yourself.' But he said, 'That is going to be your position.'

"It felt a little bit, for me, like the old me, like what I did at PSV as well. I feel really good in this position. I try to show my best to everybody, what I'm capable of. I think I come into more one-vs-ones now with my face towards the opponent, where I can really go inside and give a cross, shoot or go outside and give a cross - which is more my game, I would say, and where I think I can be really dangerous and help the team the most."