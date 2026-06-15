Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

'Everyone, let's relax' - Christian Pulisic does individual training, but USMNT teammates expect star to face Australia in World Cup

USA
C. Pulisic
USA vs Australia
Australia
World Cup

Christian Pulisic did not join the rest of his U.S. Men's National Team teammates for training Monday, instead completing an individual workout with team trainers. The session came after Pulisic exited at halftime of the USMNT's 4-1 World Cup-opening win over Paraguay after taking a kick to a pre-existing leg injury.


  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    What happened?

    The USMNT held its first full training session Monday since Friday's win. Sunday was a day off for the team following a brief regeneration session Saturday, the day after the match.

    While most of the USMNT participated fully, Pulisic completed what U.S. Soccer described as a "modified training session" on a separate field from his teammates.

    • Advertisement
  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    The initial injury

    Pulisic and Mauricio Pochettino spoke after the match about the winger's injury, revealing that a combination of factors led to the precautionary substitution at halftime. Pulisic had previously been dealing with a knock that was aggravated by a kick from a Paraguay defender in the first half and, with the score 3-0, Pochettino opted for caution by taking Pulisic out.

    "Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said after the match. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing. Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."

  • United States v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    What was said

    USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams and striker Haji Wright were both asked about Pulisic's injury during media availability Monday. Neither seemed particularly concerned about the forward's status heading into this weekend's match.

    "Christian will be ready, everyone. Let's relax." Adams said. "I think he picked up a knock a few days before the match and got kicked in the same spot again during the match."

    "I think he took a kick," Wright added. "I don't think it was anything too serious."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-MATCH04-USA-PARAFP

    What comes next?

    The U.S. will train in Southern California through Wednesday. The team will then head to Seattle ahead of Friday's second group-stage match against Australia.

World Cup
USA crest
USA
USA
Australia crest
Australia
AUS