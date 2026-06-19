'Making sure we're balanced' - Mauricio Pochettino and Co. look to break down Socceroos' stout defense as Christian Pulisic's status remains uncertain: Five keys to USMNT's World Cup clash with Australia

This is the big one, of course. So much hinges on one man’s calf. If that calf is okay, great, business as usual. If not? Well, that’s where things get interesting.

All through the week, there hasn't been much clarity about Pulisic's status. He has trained by himself, largely doing gym work and individual drills in the moments where media has been able to watch on. When asked about Pulisic's status on Thursday, Pochettino said it will go right down to the wire.

"He was training in an individual way the whole week, but like always, I think tonight, the day before the game, we have a meeting with our medical staff, and we will assess the whole group of players, and tomorrow we will communicate on what we agree on tonight," Pochettino said. "He's evolving. He's much better from Friday. We'll see. I think at the moment, we'll see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game, but I think he's making a massive effort, trying to be ready.

"I think, for every single player that loves their country, it is an amazing opportunity to enjoy and to help the team perform and to win games. When this type of thing happens, it is always painful, but I think Christian is strong and has a great mentality. He's making a fantastic effort to try to get ready as soon as possible."

If Pulisic is fit, don’t expect many, if any, changes to the XI. If not, there will need to be a reshuffling. Who takes Pulisic’s place? Is it Malik Tillman simply sliding higher? Does Gio Reyna’s goal buy him a start? Could Tim Weah’s pace make a difference? Brenden Aaronson’s energy? Alex Zendejas’ flair and confidence?

So many variables and so many options. Pochettino, though, will hope he doesn’t need to use any of them on Friday.

"Christian is amazing, and he showed it against Paraguay," Tim Weah said. "His ability and what he's able to do on the ball are amazing for us. It helps us as a team, and for me, he's one of the best players I've had the opportunity to play with. I'm super proud of him, and hopefully he'll be ready for the next game."