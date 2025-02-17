Pulisic spoke with GOAL about life in the spotlight, being both hero and occasional villain, the sacrifices made and ultimate joy of it all

The third episode of Christian Pulisic's eponymous documentary on Paramount + opens with a flashback to last year. It shows the day that Pulisic became persona non grata in one of the world's most ancient cities. On that day, Rome hated him - well, at least the Lazio half of Rome. On that day the AC Milan superstar, the leader of the opposing team, became despised. On that day, to one group of fans, he became a villain.

Players took swings at him. Fans chanted his name. He was called dirty, a cheat. It was a disorienting and unnerving experience, one that left American soccer's most famous star shellshocked. He'd experienced his share of hostile crowds before, but this? This was different.

The documentary immediately cuts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is simply eating up the opposing fans' reactions as only he can. Ibrahimovic's larger-than-life personality made him exactly the man for these types of circumstances. The Swedish star thrived on such negativity. Pulisic? Not so much. Throughout his career, Pulisic has struggled, at times, with the weight that comes with being American soccer's focal point, but the spotlight always felt a hell of a lot better than the one he experienced that night at Lazio.

"I don't think it's a matter of me wanting or not wanting to be a villain; I think it's just the way I am," Pulisic told GOAL in an exclusive interview, reflecting back to that evening in Rome. "It doesn't seem like I'm interested in that but, under the layers, even though I may not be the most outgoing person, I'm one of the most competitive people you'll ever meet. I love competing. If that means that everyone's gonna hate me and want to fight me, that's fine with me. I'm never gonna shy away. I'm never gonna step down from challenges or be scared in any way. I think that's the most important thing to me."

So while not exactly seeking out the role of villain, Pulisic accepted it for what it was.

"I embrace these moments," he said. "It was cool watching that episode [of the documentary] and watching that back. It was cool to see. I did have some really interesting experiences, and that was a new one. Being in that villain role is a newer thing to me. It was so funny to be but, like I said, I love to compete, so bring on whatever you've got for me."

The villain role may be newer, but the spotlight isn't. Now 26, Pulisic has spent so much of his life on the most public of stages. He's spent so much of his life being cast in these different roles all over the world. He was Borussia Dortmund's wonderkid and Chelsea's enigma. He remains American soccer's main character, leading one hell of a supporting cast with the U.S. men's national team.

He's now AC Milan's superstar, a player changing games and perceptions every time he steps on the field. In some ways, he remains somewhat uncomfortable with it all - even as he stars in a multi-part docuseries based on .... well, himself. Despite everything that's happened since he broke through as a teenage superstar in the making, there are certain aspects of Pulisic's personality that have not, and will not, change.

He's an introvert at his core. He prefers quiet nights to loud ones. He's not as braggadocios or obnoxious as Ibrahimovic - or even as outgoing as some of his teammates. For all of his comfort on the field, he's still just as uncomfortable with so much of what happens off it - the talk shows, the fan encounters, the interviews, those moments in which he's asked to open up in a manner he doesn't always embrace.

In some ways, Pulisic isn't really cut out for it all. Yet in other ways, he's perfect for it.

That's why he stepped out of his comfort zone for the documentary, a decision that shocked even his closest friends and family. That's why, as the USMNT prepares for the 2026 World Cup on home soil, he's trying to let people in just a little bit more. He doesn't want the world to see him for what they want him to be. He wants them to see him for who he really is. He considers it a responsibility, but more than ever, it's intentional.

Pulisic is going to stay Pulisic, and the man is more comfortable with that than ever before. The world met him as a teenager with big talent and big dreams. He's reintroducing himself now in his own way.

GOAL sat down with the AC Milan and USMNT star to talk about life in the spotlight, learning to be both a hero and a villain, the enormous sacrifices made along the way, finding joy in Italy, and why the weight on his very public shoulders is starting to feel ... well, just a little bit lighter.