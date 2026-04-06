Chelsea women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Veerle Buurman's bolt from the blue spares Hannah Hampton's blushes after England goalkeeper's howler in FA Cup quarter-final

Having suffered their own disappointment in midweek, crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal, Chelsea started this game well and were able to break down a well-organised Tottenham defence just before half-time, when Kerr headed home Keira Walsh's cross. It was a goal the Blues deserved, having produced a lot of positive play without creating too many clear-cut chances, but it wouldn't dampen Spurs' spirits.

The visitors had a few bright moments in the first half, thwarted by good defending by Niamh Charles on two occasions in particular, and they'd get their equaliser just seven minutes after the break, as Summanen's free-kick caught Hampton out completely. It looked set up for a cross from a wide angle, but the Finland international instead sent the ball flying over the England goalkeeper to net a goal that would open the game up completely.

From there, both sides had chances aplenty. The biggest ones came for Chelsea, when Kerr should've scored when gifted possession in the Spurs box and Ellie Carpenter missed a free header from a couple of yards out, but Tottenham had openings too, with Amanda Nilden forcing an uncertain save out of Hampton before Julie Blakstad sent a free header well wide.

Extra-time looked to be well on the cards, that was until Buurman stepped up to be the unlikely match-winner. The 19-year-old has been outstanding in the Chelsea defence since getting more opportunities after the turn of the year and she grabbed some deserved headlines when she strode forward in the final minutes, rolled the ball past a defender and then fired the ball into the top corner, to give the Blues the lead again with just four minutes to go.

It sent her side into the semi-finals of this competition yet again, as they look to follow up March's League Cup triumph with a fifth FA Cup in six seasons.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...