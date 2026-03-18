Chelsea women's player ratings vs Brighton: Lexi Potter, remember the name! Lionesses prospect nets first WSL goal to spare Hannah Hampton's blushes while Alyssa Thompson scores again in vital win

It didn't start well for the Blues. Madison Haley was causing Lucy Bronze all sorts of problems as the England star again lined up at centre-back, rather than in her usual right-back role, due to the plethora of absences. Indeed, the American had two early half-chances to put Brighton ahead, only to be thwarted by a strong Veerle Buurman block in the first instance and a good recovery from Bronze the second time around.

When Thompson broke the deadlock early on, it looked like it would settle the hosts. Nice work between Lauren James and Sandy Baltimore down the left created the opportunity for the latter to cross, and Thompson adjusted brilliantly to power a header behind Chiamaka Nnadozie. However, it took less than five minutes for Brighton to level the scores, and it was a goal they deserved, even if it came in rather fortunate circumstances. Carla Camacho caused Bronze a headache this time, though Hannah Hampton's misjudgement as the deflected shot came her way played a big role in the ball nestling in the back of the net, too.

Fortunately for Hampton, her blushes would be spared by a player who might be an England team-mate as well as a Chelsea one not before long. Making her first start in the WSL for the Blues, 19-year-old Potter was enjoying an impressive full debut even before she marked it with a goal, but a fierce strike after another brilliant Baltimore cross would allow the Chelsea academy product to enjoy an incredible moment as she restored her side's lead just before half-time.

There weren't many chances for either side after that, with Nnadozie making a good save to deny Aggie Beever-Jones while Keira Walsh flashed a low strike just wide as the Blues figured out how to stifle a lively Brighton attack and see the game out. Chelsea are now back inside the WSL's three Champions League places, four points above fourth-placed Arsenal, albeit with the Gunners boasting two games in hand.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...