How do Chelsea replace Sam Kerr? Blues' striker search at breaking point after Khadija Shaw, Salma Paralluelo & Felicia Schroder rejections

Khadija Shaw was the main target for Sonia Bompastor’s side, and the Manchester City star looked nailed on to join Chelsea at one point, as her contract in the north-west neared its conclusion. But shortly after her goal-scoring heroics had fired City to a first Women’s Super League title in 10 years, as part of what would become a league and cup double, Shaw emphatically announced that she was staying, contrary to all reports.

Attention then appeared to turn to Felicia Schroder, the 19-year-old goal-machine who netted 30 times and racked up nine assists as Hacken won the Swedish Damallsvenskan last year, before top-scoring to fire her side to the inaugural Europa Cup title in May. But despite launching a world-record bid for the teenager last month, Chelsea would be pipped to the post again there, as Real Madrid won the race for her signature and announced Schroder's arrival last week.

They say bad luck comes in threes and Chelsea's unfortunate trio was completed by Salma Paralluelo's rejection of an offer to join the Blues as her contract at Barcelona came to its end. The Spain international scored twice in the Champions League final last month and is being hotly-pursued by many of Europe's elite, with one of them to represent her next destination instead of the Blues.

So, where does this all leave Chelsea? What is the plan now for Sonia Bompastor's side, as they try to bounce back from their lowest-scoring WSL season in seven years and their first without winning the title in just as long? Because there are not many options left on the market, even at this early stage of the summer.