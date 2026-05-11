Chelsea have struggled for consistency as a collective this season, with injury issues doing their cause few favours. Regular shuffling of a star-studded pack has taken place, leading to stability and continuity proving elusive.

That has been the case off the field as much as on it, with Maresca being relieved of his coaching duties shortly after 2026 was welcomed in. Rosenior lasted just 23 games as the Italian’s successor, with a tumble out of European qualification spots in the Premier League being taken.

A six-game losing streak was snapped last time out when drawing 1-1 at Liverpool, with caretaker boss Calum McFarlane also overseeing progress to the FA Cup final. Another permanent appointment in the dugout will be made this summer.