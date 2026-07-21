Chelsea complete record-breaking £117m transfer for Morgan Rogers - with England international leaving Aston Villa as the most expensive British player of all-time

In a move that sends shockwaves through the Premier League, Chelsea have finalized the acquisition of Rogers from Aston Villa for a fee of £117 million. This historic sum makes Rogers the most expensive British player in football history, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by the likes of Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson.

The transfer represents a significant victory for Chelsea in the market as they sought to bolster their attacking options with proven domestic elite talent. Rogers, who has been a revelation in the Midlands, expressed his delight at the move, emphasizing his connection to the club. "I'm so excited," Rogers said. "For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.



