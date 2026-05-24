Goal.com
LiveTickets
Chelsea GFXGetty/ GOAL
Krishan Davis

Chelsea player ratings vs Sunderland: Cole Palmer can't save the Blues! European failure confirmed by dire defeat as Wesley Fofana sees red

Player ratings
Chelsea
W. Fofana
Premier League
FEATURES
Sunderland vs Chelsea

Chelsea's miserable season reached a fitting conclusion on Sunday as a dire 2-1 defeat at Sunderland confirmed a 10th-placed Premier League finish and failure to qualify for any form of European football. Having hauled themselves back into the game, the Blues' cause wasn't helped by Wesley Fofana's second-half red card, which snuffed out any hopes of a comeback.

Chelsea were ragged from outset against their fired-up hosts, who were keen to cap a fine first season back in the top-flight with European qualification themselves. Fresh from his England World Cup snub, Cole Palmer had the chance to silence the raucous crowd inside four minutes, but his weak effort was easily saved when he found himself in on goal.

From there it was all Sunderland, with Robert Sanchez forced to make a strong save from Enzo Le Fee and Levi Colwill making a last-ditch challenge on Brian Brobbey. Predictably, the Black Cats took the lead in the 25th minute, as Trai Hume squeezed a volley inside the near post from a knockdown.

Chelsea didn't muster any sort of response until shortly before half-time, when Joao Pedro somehow headed miles wide after being picked out by Malo Gusto's pinpoint cross.

The second period followed a similar pattern and Sunderland swiftly doubled their advantage. After Brobbey was denied by Sanchez one-v-one, the Dutch striker made amends as his mishit shot was somehow diverted into his own net by Gusto five minutes after the restart.

Palmer pulled one back for Chelsea shortly afterwards as his speculative low drive beat the weak wrists of Robin Roefs from long range, but the visitors' hopes of mounting a comeback were all-but extinguished six minutes later when Fofana was shown a second yellow card for dragging Wilson Isidor down.

The result caps a miserable Premier League campaign for the Blues. Sunderland, meanwhile, will remarkably be in the Europa League next season.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Stadium of Light...

  • Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (5/10):

    Left exposed by the sloppiness of those in front of him and had little chance with the goals. Made a big save right after the restart.

    Malo Gusto (4/10):

    Involved in some good attacking moments, including a great cross for Pedro. Only he will be able to explain his own goal.

    Wesley Fofana (3/10):

    Given a tough time by Brobbey and survived a penalty shout for handball. Caught on the turn a couple of times and paid with a second yellow for hauling down Isidor.

    Levi Colwill (6/10):

    Made a vital early intervention to deny Brobbey a strike on goal. Actually defended pretty well, but let down badly by those around him.

    Jorrel Hato (3/10):

    Damningly beaten in the air just before the opening goal and didn't look confident on the ball. Also stranded in the build-up to the second and hooked immediately after. Yikes.

    • Advertisement
  • Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (5/10):

    Looked unusually sluggish and a little ponderous on the ball. His long passes weren't at their best and he struggled in his duels.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    Unable to have his usual influence and cut a frustrated figure, culminating in a yellow card in what may well have been his farewell outing.

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    Fresh from his England squad omission, should have done better early on in a great shooting position. He was always menacing in the right half-space, though, and was rewarded with a goal from range.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-SUNDERLAND-CHELSEAAFP

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Ran hard and posed a threat, picking up an assist for Palmer's striker. Sacrificed after the red card.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    Somehow misplaced a header from mere yards out. Did his best to get involved but was isolated on his own up top.

    Marc Cucurella (4/10):

    A little lost between attacking and defending, including being nowhere for the opening goal. Bailed out by Colwill after a bad giveaway.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Reece James (6/10):

    Settled things down in the middle of the park and allowed Cucurella to shift into defence.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    On to cover for Fofana in defence. Made one important intervention.

    Josh Acheampong (N/A):

    On late to shore things up.

    Liam Delap (N/A):

    Thrown on late but couldn't make a difference yet again.

    Calum McFarlane (4/10):

    Not the end to his interim reign that he would have wanted. Chelsea were scrappy from the first whistle and, quite frankly, got what they deserved.