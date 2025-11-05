+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Chelsea player ratings vs Qarabag: Alejandro Garnacho rescues Blues from Champions League embarrassment while Estevao thrills in Azerbaijan amid Jorrel Hato horror-show

Super-sub Alejandro Garnacho saved Chelsea's blushes against Champions League surprise package Qarabag while Estevao enhanced his burgeoning reputation in a thrilling 2-2 draw on Wednesday. However, young defender Jorrel Hato had a night to forget in Azerbaijan as his calamitous display almost proved the undoing of Enzo Maresca's side, who survived a real scare.

It looked like Chelsea would ease to a comfortable win when Estevao gave the visitors a 16th-minute lead as his exquisite touch and finish made it 1-0. But the Blues became almost unrecognisable for the rest of the first half, and they were punished in the 29th minute when a superb run from Camilo Duran ended with his shot coming back off the post, and Leandro Andrade pounced on the rebound.

Six minutes before half-time, the turnaround was complete as the shaky Hato handled the ball in the box and Marko Jankovic sent Robert Sanchez the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The Premier League outfit rang the changes at the interval, and one of them, Garnacho, made it 2-2 when his fierce left-footed shot found the bottom corner from just inside the box. The result means Chelsea, who got sucked into an end-to-end game that lacked control, miss the chance to bolster their chances of reaching the last 16 automatically and are now at real risk of facing a play-off. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Azersun Arena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Not much he could do about either of Qarabag's goals as his defenders let him down. Looked solid enough when claiming crosses into the area, though.

    Reece James (5/10):

    Didn't look particularly sharp, gave the ball away on a few occasions and was stretched by Qarabag's rapid attack.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (5/10):

    While not as unreliable as his centre-back team-mate Hato, the big defender didn't look all that secure himself.

    Jorrel Hato (2/10):

    Looked a bit shaky and uncertain early on, and that only got worse as he couldn't deal with the pacey Duran for the home team's equaliser and then gave away a penalty as Chelsea fell 2-1 down. He came to the Blues with a big reputation, but he was poor here both with and without the ball.

    Marc Cucurella (7/10):

    As is increasingly becoming the case, the Spain international was Chelsea's most solid performer at the back.

    Midfield

    Romeo Lavia (N/A):

    His injury nightmares continued as he was forced off after just five minutes. The Belgian missed the first seven games of the season, and now it seems he could be sidelined once again.

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    The little Brazilian got an assist for Chelsea's opener but didn't stamp his authority on the game and made way at the break.

    Joao Pedro (5/10):

    The former Brighton forward showed flashes of quality but he flitted in and out of the game with too much regularity. Should maybe lead the attack next time.

    Attack

    Estevao (8/10):

    Broke the deadlock with a neat turn inside and then a snap shot for his second Champions League goal. He was the Blues' best starter and was one of the few to impress.

    Tyrique George (5/10):

    The 19-year-old was completely anonymous for the first half as Chelsea put in a poor second half of the first half. Wasn't given much service, though.

    Jamie Gittens (3/10):

    The former Borussia Dortmund man is not doing nearly enough to merit a starting role at present. His decision-making is poor and question marks have to be asked about him going forward if this continues.

    Subs & Manager

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Would have expected a rest, but was brought on in the eighth minute due to Lavia's injury. Didn't do much wrong but looked a bit jaded and his impact was limited.

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    The Argentine gave Chelsea a lot more control in the centre of the park and turned the tide in their favour with his composure and class.

    Alejandro Garnacho (8/10):

    Had an instant impact off the bench as he scored a terrific goal into the corner to make it 2-2. Nearly won it at the death as well.

    Liam Delap (7/10):

    Provided much more of a focal point than George did, as his pace and power tested Qarabag's defence.

    Facundo Buonanotte (6/10):

    The Brighton loanee looked a threat with his shots from range.

    Enzo Maresca (6/10):

    Made seven changes from the side that beat Tottenham 1-0 at the weekend, but the way his team faded in the first half was alarming. His substitutes had a big impact in the second half, but this was so far from a 90-minute performance.

